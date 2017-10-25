Home
Candlelight vigil shines light on domestic violence in Klamath Falls

Candlelight vigil shines light on domestic violence in Klamath Falls

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A candlelight vigil was held in Klamath Falls to shine light on difficult topic.

‘Marta’s House’ and the Klamath Crisis Center held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in recognition of domestic violence awareness month.

“Honoring those that are survivors, recognizing those who have lost their lives.”  Explains Outreach Coordinator Christy David.  “And hoping to shine some light on this issue and the prevalence of it in our community.”

David notes that small bags lit from within were displayed, each representing a documented victim in Klamath County.  “The victims that we had served in 2016, of cases that have gone actually through the District Attorney’s office – and that number is 300.  We served over 2000 within our office, the Klamath Crisis Center.”

Organizers hope events like this will help to raise awareness of domestic violence.

“Individuals don’t want to speak about it.”  Said Outreach Coordinator David.  “And so breaking the silence, we feel, is what’s key.  People aren’t going to come asking for help until they understand and realize that they have a safe place to do that.”

For more information on domestic violence, or if you’re a victim, you can contact the Klamath Crisis Center at (541) 884-0390.

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970's.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle's job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90's as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

"The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story".

When he's not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics