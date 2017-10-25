Candlelight vigil shines light on domestic violence in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A candlelight vigil was held in Klamath Falls to shine light on difficult topic.
‘Marta’s House’ and the Klamath Crisis Center held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in recognition of domestic violence awareness month.
“Honoring those that are survivors, recognizing those who have lost their lives.” Explains Outreach Coordinator Christy David. “And hoping to shine some light on this issue and the prevalence of it in our community.”
David notes that small bags lit from within were displayed, each representing a documented victim in Klamath County. “The victims that we had served in 2016, of cases that have gone actually through the District Attorney’s office – and that number is 300. We served over 2000 within our office, the Klamath Crisis Center.”
Organizers hope events like this will help to raise awareness of domestic violence.
“Individuals don’t want to speak about it.” Said Outreach Coordinator David. “And so breaking the silence, we feel, is what’s key. People aren’t going to come asking for help until they understand and realize that they have a safe place to do that.”
For more information on domestic violence, or if you’re a victim, you can contact the Klamath Crisis Center at (541) 884-0390.