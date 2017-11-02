Home
Canine stem cell study underway in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls veterinarian is taking part in an experimental study for the treatment of arthritis in dogs, using canine stem cells.

Dr. Doug McInnis is taking part in a clinical trial using stem cells to treat osteoarthritis in dogs.

“We’re only the second site on the west coast.”  Notes McInnis.  “So we’re getting dogs in from the Bay Area up into Washington, and Oregon for the study.”

The study uses stem cells from the umbilical cords of puppies.

“Basically, by inputting the stem cells directly into the joint, it helps to heal the joint by improving the cartilage, and bone.”  Explains Dr. McInnis.

In the trial, 3 out of 4 dogs will be treated with stem cells, while the fourth will receive a placebo.

But, those dogs will receive free treatment once the study is complete.

“We were involved in the pilot group.”  Adds McInnis.  “And saw some phenomenal results with that.”

The study could help lead to F.D.A. approval of stem cell products for other ailments.

“So there’s potential not only for the arthritis, but other things in the future.”  McInnis noted.  “And possibly even with people one day.”

14 dogs are currently enrolled in the study.

McInnis says there’s room for up to 100.  “If you are interested, we have forms here, they can contact us, or see your veterinarian – of there’s also online enrollment as well at www.actcells.com  .”

Dr. McInnis is offereing treatment at West Ridge, and East Ridge Animal Clinics in Klamath Falls.

About 600 dogs will be enrolled nationwide in the year long study.

