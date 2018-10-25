Car crashes into Klamath Falls Subway store

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A car smashed into a Klamath Falls Subway store late Wednesday afternoon.
Business owner Nancy Areu says she’d just left the store on Washburn Way when she got the news. “The employees called, and said someone had driven their vehicle into the lobby of the store.”
Areu says the damage was much worse than she expected. “I was envisioning maybe a little run into the front doors, but the vehicle was completely lodged inside the front part of the lobby.”
Despite a busy dinner rush, no one in the store was hurt.
The driver and her two passengers had only minor scrapes and bruises.
“It could have been worse.” Reflected Areu. “But thankfully, it wasn’t – and there was nobody sitting at those front tables.”
Police say the driver hit the gas instead of the brake.
No citations have been issued.
The impact drove a sandwich counter into a back wall.
“We are closed for several weeks.” Notes Areu. “I’m waiting to hear from the claims adjuster. There’s quite a bit of extensive damage to the front end of the store, and the back end of the store.”
While the damage was extensive, Areu says it could have been much worse. “I’m very thankful that no one was hurt. It could have been very, very bad.”
No dollar estimate of damage has yet been made.
Areu says her customers can still get Subway sandwiches at her stores on South Sixth Street, and on Main Street.
