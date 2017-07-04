Celebrating freedom in Dorris, California

Dorris, Cal. – Some small towns know how to throw a big parade.
The Fourth of July means something special to people in Dorris, California.
“I am very proud to be an American.” States Miss Tulelake, Devon Massey. “Because I love my country, and it’s amazing – we’re free, and I just love it.”
People from Butte Valley and beyond met to celebrate, and reflect on their freedom.
Patti Cacka of MacDoel, California was one of those people. “The right to assemble – the right to freedom of speech, and the right to carry our weapons.”
Henry Tavison is visiting from Brush Prairie, Washington. “Just the freedom to do pretty much what you want without being harassed, sometimes.”
The parade had a solemn moment, as emergency responders reflected on the loss of wildland firefighter Sanith Out, who died June 27th in a motorcycle accident.
And other gentle moments gave a young girl the freedom to smile.
There may be bigger parades across the nation than the one in Dorris, but few can match the spirit, and sense of community.
“We just have a beautiful country.” Observes Chris Baldwin of the Butte Valley Chamber of Commerce. “The land of the free, and the home of the brave.”