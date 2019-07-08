Home
Change of plea scheduled in Klamath County homicide

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath County man charged with murder is scheduled to enter a change of plea later this month.

46 year old Gary Duane Ussing is accused of shooting and killing David Stringer.

The shooting happened in August of 2017 at Stringer’s home in the Agency Lake area near Chiloquin.

A hearing was held this morning in Klamath Falls to set a trial date.

A hearing to enter a change of plea is scheduled for July 26th.

