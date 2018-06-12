Charges dropped in Bend road rage incident

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ/CNN) – An Oregon man is once again a free man after charges against him were dropped.
Jay Barbeau was arrested on assault charges stemming from a road rage incident in Bend.
Megan Stackhouse claimed Barbeau attacked her and another woman after she pulled her vehicle in front of his truck.
Monday, the District Attorney announced he was dropping the charges due to the woman’s lack of credibility.
“I don’t have any anger towards them,” Barbeau said. “I’m upset that they did what they did. I’m upset that the whole thing happened the way that it did. I hope that we can clear everything up, is the thing, as far as my reputation and everything else going forward. I just hope that never happens to anybody else.”
Barbeau was released Monday afternoon after 11 days in jail.
He said while behind bars he met some inmates that he believes he can mentor.