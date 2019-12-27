Home
Child dies of cardiac arrest at LAX

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC NEWS) — A child died of cardiac arrest at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday.

Delta Airlines said the flight from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to LAX shortly after takeoff due to a medical emergency.

Paramedics responded to the plane to provide medical aid for a girl, but she was quote: “Beyond medical help.”

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. No word yet on her age or the circumstances surrounding the cardiac arrest.

The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the investigation.

