Chiloquin skate park sparked by school project

Chiloquin, Ore. – A student vision that was sparked by a school teacher in Chiloquin 3 years ago is nearing reality.

An area of the Chiloquin Community Park will soon be a skate park.

The idea didn’t come from the city.

“It came from a group of sixth grade boys who were bored.”  Explains Eileen Bucklin, of Chiloquin Visions in Progress.  “And their teacher said, ‘What do you want to do?’  and they said, ‘We’d like a skate park.”

One of those sixth graders was Jaylen Law, who’s now in the ninth grade.  “we started going to more town meetings, more sign-ups, and eventually up to now – I see at the park that they’re starting to build it.”

Teacher Grace Stroup worked with the students on how to achieve their goal.

“And she went through the whole process with them.”  Notes Bucklin.  “And they went out, and they had petitions, they learned how to raise money.”

Jaylin Law says he’s learned an even greater lesson.

“I learned that pretty much kids anywhere, could do pretty much anything.”  Says Law.  “Because, I was a sixth grader, and look what we’ve done now – we’ve made a skate park.”

Backers are hoping to have the skate park up and running in about a month.

Grace Stroup now teaches at a school in Alaska north of the Arctic Circle.

And on a side note, Jaylen’s excitement for the project isn’t diminished by the fact that he doesn’t have a skateboard.

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970's.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle's job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90's as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

"The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story".

When he's not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

