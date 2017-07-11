Church in Klamath Falls seeks funding help with roof repair

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls church is looking to pay for a new roof.
High winds last April blew the roof off the Fairhaven Church of God on Highway 66.
“They heard the loud roaring, like a tornado makes – like a train, is what they say it sounds like.” Recalled Pastor David Kirby. “They heard that, and then the roof came off.”
The roof has since been replaced, at a cost of about $42,000.
While insurance covers most of the cost, the church is still about $6,000 short.
The church has put out a call for help from the community.
They can be reached at: (541) 882-1662
Their mailing address:
Fairhaven Church of God
5400 Highway 66
Klamath Falls, Oregon
97601
Their website:
FAIRHAVENCOG.ORG
