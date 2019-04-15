Citizens For Safe Schools hits 20 years

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A mentoring program in Klamath Falls is celebrating a 20 year anniversary.
Citizens For Safe Schools got its start in 1999.
Robyn Pfeifer serves as Executive Director. “Kids get referred to our program, and we pair them with volunteer mentors.”
It was founded by Debbie Vought, and former Klamath County District Attorney Ed Caleb.
Volunteer mentors spend about an hour a week with a kid in need.
“We ask the volunteer mentors to dedicate a least one hour.” Notes Pfeifer. “Although many mentors go above that commitment, for one year.”
Following a background check, Pfeifer explains the volunteers undergo orientation and training. “After that, the mentorship program is really about you and the child that you’re paired with, getting out in the community, having fun.”
Over 800 volunteers have worked with Citizens For Safe Schools.
Pfeifer gets emotional when she speaks of the young woman she has worked with. “She is an incredible person that I am very close with – and she has truly changed my life forever.”
Citizens For Safe Schools is located at South Sixth Street and Shasta Way.
They’re always looking for new volunteers.
You can find out more here: www.citizensforsafeschools.org
