City pool under renovation in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Ella Redkey pool in Klamath Falls is getting a major renovation.

Crews began resurfacing the Ella Redkey pool in early September.

“Basically the entire pool’s drained.”  Explains City Engineer Scott Souders.  “We’re re-doing all of the markers, all the lines, the tile work – and we’re going to end up re-doing some coping work around the top of the pool.”

The 120 thousand dollar renovation is expected to last about 20 years.

Souders notes that much of the costs are covered through an Oregon Parks and Recreation grant.  “Those grant funds cover 60% of the project, the additional 40% is made up from other funding opportunities, as well as city operational dollars.”

An additional grant is being used to re-tile the men’s and women’s shower rooms.

The pool is expected to reopen October 15th.

The pool was constructed in 1953, and opened the following year.

The water is geothermally heated, and the pool is open year round.

About 6000 people visit the pool each month during the summer, between 2500 and 3000 visit the pool each month during the winter.

