Classical music quintet visits Klamath Falls

A troupe of classical musicians is visiting local schools prior to a concert Saturday in Klamath Falls.

The five Berlin-based musicians of ‘Ensemble 4.1’ played for a class at Henley High School Wednesday.

The mix of sound is intoxicating.

Pianist Thomas Hoppe offers an explanation of the group’s music:  “If you can imagine just a quintet playing together in all of the orchestral colors, being with the piano – because the woodwinds really are those colors of the orchestra that you would hear, and that would stick in your mind.”

Many of the pieces are written in E-flat major to fit the woodwind instruments.

“We do specialize in searching and finding and performing a bit more obscure composers, unknown literature.”  Hoppe notes.  “Because they deserve to be heard.”

While Ensemble 4.1 has played some major venues, Hoppe points out that classrooms can provide a more intimate contact.  “A musician that otherwise you may only see on the stage from very far away is just a regular human being, like you too – specializing in something he loves to do.”

Ensemble 4.1 held workshops at high schools in Klamath Falls, and also played at the Klamath Basin Senior Center.

They’ll be performing this Saturday evening at the Ross Ragland Theater.

You’ll find ticket information at:  rrtheater.org

