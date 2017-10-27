Collman gets 78 months for chainsaw threat to cops

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man who threatened police in Klamath Falls with a running chainsaw has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
A jury found Damien Collman ‘guilty’ last weekn on multiple counts including menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Collman expressed his remorse in court. “I do apologize to the court and to everyone in the community for my actions. I am trying to get myself straightened out, and try to get back on track.”
Collman threatened three deputies with a chainsaw at Sixth and Washburn following a high speed chase in January.
The judge says he was surprised that the officers did not shoot Collman.
