Community Center proposed for Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – There could be a new chapter ahead for a former school and church in downtown Klamath Falls as a community center.

A former Baptist Church at 7th and High Streets could soon be busy again.

“We have an opportunity here to create a true community center.”  Notes project volunteer Jeff Mueller.

Mueller says the building was built in the 1920’s as Fremont School, and covers nearly a city block.  “We have a full gym, kitchen, eating / social area, office spaces, a concert hall.”

The project is still in the early stages.

Organizers have hinted at a possible fundraising campaign.

“We are in the process of purchasing it, and it will be owned by the community.”  Says Mueller.

But where is the money coming from?  “Probably from the community.”  Answered Mueller.

Mueller adds that he sees a bright future ahead.   “In five years I would imagine that we will be very, very busy here.”

Organizers are also in the process of meeting with community partners who may want to lease or rent office space.

You’ll find more information online:  www.klamathbasincommunitycenter.org

 

