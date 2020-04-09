Congratulations, Joe Spendolini!

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Social distancing isn’t keeping friends from congratulating a Klamath Falls man on completing his cancer treatments.
Friends of Joe Spendolini decorated his front yard overnight with signs and balloons to show their support.
Spendolini was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer one year ago.
Spendolini says the actions of his friends caught him by surprise. “I was actually busy on my computer, getting some work done, when I got a text that said, ‘look outside’ – and I did. It just smacked you upside the head – what a great community we live in.”
Spendolini has remained active with the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce throughout his treatment.
He recently helped to organize and moderate a Congressional candidates debate.
