Home
Construction underway on sobering center in Klamath Falls

Construction underway on sobering center in Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Construction is now underway on a $1,400,000 sobering center in Klamath Falls.

The foundation for a new sobering center is being prepared not far from the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission on the ‘Klamath Works’ Human Services Campus.

“The facility now known as ‘1501 Foster’ is under construction.”  Notes Tom Hottman of Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Klamath Falls Police Chief Dave Henslee will go before city council Monday evening to transfer $90,000 in operational funding to the project.  “Since the construction’s not done, and we have this money sitting there for operation, I’ve asked council to allow us to use that money to help with the construction to get the facility built.”

Henslee says the new facility will help ease pressure on the hospital, and the jail.

“Over the course of the last 3 years, we took 151 people into custody just for the sole purpose of sobering.”  Explains Chief Henslee.  “These were people that were too intoxicated to care for themselves.”

The scope and size of the project have been expanded.

“It’s about 3,500 square feet.”  Notes Hottman.  “With the capacity to do not only the sobering station, but also crisis mental health, and mental holds.”

Development efforts began about 15 years ago.

“The plan is to have construction completed in late summer.”  Hottman estimates.

Henslee says he’s looking forward to the opening of the center.  “It’s going to be a great resource for our community.”

Once open, the facility will be operated by Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, or ‘KBBH’.

The treatment will focus on follow-up therapy for those coping with drug and alcohol problems.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »