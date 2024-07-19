Coos County Shelter at capacity, cannot take in more animals

Posted by Emily Storm July 19, 2024

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office announced its animal shelter is temporarily not accepting stray and loose animals on Friday morning. It has reached its capacity with 30 dogs and 80 cats.

The shelter operates out of the sheriff’s office and says its officers cannot take animals at the police department or pick up found animals. However, officers will continue to respond to animal-related criminal and emergency calls.

The shelter’s animals are up for adoption, but officers say that prior to reaching capacity, the adoption rate was one dog for every three received.

For inquiries about the shelter, call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.

 

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Emily Storm
View More Posts
Emily Storm is the Co-Anchor for NBC5 News at Sunrise. Born and raised in Minnesota, Emily studied at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities' Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication, graduating in May of 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Emily was a Beat Reporter at RadioK's The Real College Podcast, interned at WCCO-TV and KSTP 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in Minneapolis and was the President of the University of Minnesota's Quadball team (formerly known as Quidditch). Emily loves breakfast food, roller blading, writing poetry, board games and hanging out with friends. Emily continues to cheer for her major league Quadball teammates on the Minneapolis Monarchs.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content