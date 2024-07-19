Coos County Shelter at capacity, cannot take in more animals

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office announced its animal shelter is temporarily not accepting stray and loose animals on Friday morning. It has reached its capacity with 30 dogs and 80 cats.

The shelter operates out of the sheriff’s office and says its officers cannot take animals at the police department or pick up found animals. However, officers will continue to respond to animal-related criminal and emergency calls.

The shelter’s animals are up for adoption, but officers say that prior to reaching capacity, the adoption rate was one dog for every three received.

For inquiries about the shelter, call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.

