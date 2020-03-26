Home
Coronavirus testing in Klamath Falls

Coronavirus testing in Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – While tests are limited, Coronavirus testing is currently available in Klamath County.

“Testing is available in Klamath Falls at Sky Lakes Medical Center, as well as other primary care and urgent care clinics.”  Notes Kellie Hansen, Clinical Manager at the Klamath County Health Department.

It’s unclear just how many tests are available.

“I don’t think we can speak to that at this time.”  Cautions Hansen.  “That would be based on each clinic, and what they have available at this time.”

Priority is being given to people who are being considered for hospital admission, who have had a negative flu test.

Priority is also given to residents of long term care facilities who are exhibiting symptoms.

“Oregon public health lab needs to have approval to do the testing.”  Hansen explains.  “That can be coming through local public health, or a provider within a hospital setting.”

Hansen notes that not everyone who exhibits symptoms will be tested.  “We’d rather they manage their symptoms at home in isolation so they’re not infecting others.”

Valeree Lane of Klamath County Public Health says it currently takes about 3 to 7 days to get test results.

A positive test for Coronavirus had previously referred to as ‘presumptive’, pending a second test from the CDC.

That second test is no longer needed, and any positive test is being regarded as ‘confirmed’.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »