Coronavirus testing in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – While tests are limited, Coronavirus testing is currently available in Klamath County.
“Testing is available in Klamath Falls at Sky Lakes Medical Center, as well as other primary care and urgent care clinics.” Notes Kellie Hansen, Clinical Manager at the Klamath County Health Department.
It’s unclear just how many tests are available.
“I don’t think we can speak to that at this time.” Cautions Hansen. “That would be based on each clinic, and what they have available at this time.”
Priority is being given to people who are being considered for hospital admission, who have had a negative flu test.
Priority is also given to residents of long term care facilities who are exhibiting symptoms.
“Oregon public health lab needs to have approval to do the testing.” Hansen explains. “That can be coming through local public health, or a provider within a hospital setting.”
Hansen notes that not everyone who exhibits symptoms will be tested. “We’d rather they manage their symptoms at home in isolation so they’re not infecting others.”
Valeree Lane of Klamath County Public Health says it currently takes about 3 to 7 days to get test results.
A positive test for Coronavirus had previously referred to as ‘presumptive’, pending a second test from the CDC.
That second test is no longer needed, and any positive test is being regarded as ‘confirmed’.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.