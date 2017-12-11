Home
Counterfeit Currency

Counterfeit Currency

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Counterfeit bills are starting to show up again in southern Oregon.

Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union in Klamath Falls got a bogus bill in a deposit last week.

“A hundred dollar bill.”  Explains Pacific Crest’s Juana Ruiz.  “And it was pretty obvious it was fake – it was really faded, and it was ‘paper-like’.”

It’s likely that there’s more counterfeit currency out there.

Subway Assistant Manager Gavin Strong is watching for the bills.  “We have been made aware through the bank that they are coming, they are out there.”

This is the time of year when counterfeit bills tend to pop up the most often, when tellers and busy clerks are seeing a lot of high denomination bills passed by holiday shoppers.

There are several ways to check for bogus bills, such as special marking pens.

“The feel of the bill.”  Adds Juana Ruiz.  “The fake ones feel pretty much like regular paper.”

“What I normally do is I hold them up to the light.”  Suggests Gavin Strong.  “Make sure you can see the watermarks, the line through the bill, and the face on the other side.”

And if you should get a forged bill, Ruiz cautions not to try to buy anything with it.  “Because people might think you are the one passing them.”

Not all fake currency is passed at department stores.

The majority of fake bills are passed at fast food restaurants, gas stations, coffee shops, and through private transactions.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics