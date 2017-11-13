Home
Crash claims life of Klamath Falls woman

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Chiloquin man has been charged with causing the death of a Klamath Falls woman Friday in a drunk driving accident.

The crash happened just after 5:30 Friday afternoon on Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls.

“We received a driving complaint of a wrong-way driver just north of Modoc Point.”  Notes Sergeant Bob Fenner of the Oregon State Police.  “And as our troopers were being dispatched, several minutes later we received a report of a crash.”

State Police say 22 year old Austin Christopher Haynes was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

“Dodge pickup was southbound, went into the northbound lane, and collided with a Ford Aerostar van.”  Added Sergeant Fenner.

66 year old Terry Paulette Kirwan was a passenger in the van, and died in the crash.

Driver Melquiades Gusman Ibarra suffered only minor injuries.

Haynes is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Paulette Kirwin worked at Klamath / Lake Community Action Services for over six years, according to Director Donna Bowman.

“We’re having a very bad morning here at KLCAS.”  Stated Bowman.  “Everybody is really struggling with the loss of Paulette.”

Bowman says Paulette Kirwin will be remembered for her actions.  “Paulette treated everybody with dignity and respect.  She was so well-liked.”

State Police are looking for witnesses that may have seen the crash, or the vehicles driving just prior to the crash.

State Trooper Peter Anderson is the lead investigator on the crash.

