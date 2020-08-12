Crater Lake / Klamath Regional Airport considers private charter flights for passenger service

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Crater Lake / Klamath Regional Airport is considering an ‘alternative’ option for passenger service.
Airport Business Manager Linda Tepper says Klamath Falls hasn’t given up on pursuing commercial passenger air service, but… “At this point in time it looks like a long shot just due to the turmoil in the airline industry due to the covid pandemic.”
The airport has been without commercial passenger service since PenAir flew away in 2017.
A smaller carrier such as ‘Boutique Air’ could help to meet big demands.
“This would be almost a private charter type of service.” Notes Tepper. “The aircraft would be 8 or 9 seats.”
The service could provide needed access to connecting flights.
“They would not be something that would go through TSA screening.” Tepper explains. “They would probably go point to point, say, Klamath Falls to Portland.”
It’s estimated a round trip flight could run $400.
“We don’t think it’s something that the leisure travelers would probably find suitable for their needs.” Acknowledges Tepper. “We do think that there is potentially a sector of the business market that could find it a very useful service.”
Airport staff will be meeting with city and county government officials, and taking public input on whether or not to pursue a private carrier.
