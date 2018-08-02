Crater Lake, Triglav celebrate national park partnership

Crater Lake National Park, Ore. – A delegation of guests from Crater Lake National Park’s ‘sister park’ in Slovenia are visiting southern Oregon this week.
Six visitors from Triglav National Park met with their counterparts at Crater Lake Thursday.
“We were in Triglav last year for 4 or 5 days.” Notes Crater Lake National Park Superintendent Craig Ackerman. “It’s in Slovenia – It’s near the Julian Alps, we were there for an orientation to the park and to sign the official international brother park agreement.”
“And we were very happy.” Adds Triglav National Park Director Janez Rakar. “Last year the delegation from Crater Lake National Park came to Slovenia, and this year we are here.”
While smoke obscured some of the classic views of Crater Lake, the exchange of ideas was clear.
“The delegation is really here not so much as tourists, but to learn about our operations and procedures.” Explains Superintendent Ackerman. “So this is a really good opportunity for them to see how a large fire organization works.”
Peter Skobarne serves as the Slovenian Secretary of Environment and Spatial Planning, the equivalent of our Secretary of the Interior. “You can see the similarities, you can see differences, you can then get some experience how to use this practice, this experience, then at home.”
Triglav Park Director Rakar points out that Crater Lake is still a special place to see, even on a smoky day. “It’s great – amazing. We are so proud to be here, and we enjoy it – every minute we are here.”
Members of the Slovenian delegation will be in Klamath Falls and Ashland early next week.
