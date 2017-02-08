Crime statistics down in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Falls Police Chief David Henslee says statistics for 2016 are in, and crime is down.
Chief Henslee briefed city council members at a work session Monday night.
Henslee says overall crime is at a 7-year low. “We’ve seen significant decrease in our crimes against people, which is great – so our violent crime is significantly down. We’re around 24% reduction in crimes against people this year.”
Henslee says analysis of crime trends, and a more personal approach by officers are two factors that are paying dividends.
The Chief says he plans to brief the council on drug team progress next month.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience. “The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.
Leave a Comment: