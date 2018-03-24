Home
C’waam ceremony

C’waam ceremony

Regional , , , , , ,

Chiloquin, Ore. – Federal funding, teams of biologists, and extensive studies are being used to help restore numbers of endangered sucker fish in the Klamath Basin.

An effort was made Saturday to get spiritual help for the suckers, or c’waam, through an ancient ceremony.

Klamath Tribal Council member and Culture and Heritage Director Perry Chocktoot says the c’waam ceremony has roots in ancient history.  “This is a ceremony that calls our fish back to where they were born.”

Over 100 people gathered for the ceremony involving 3 fish on the shores of the Sprague River.

Former Chairman Jeff Mitchell told the story of the creation of the c’waam.

After a blessing by tribal elders, two of the fish were released back into the wild.

A third fish is offered back to the Creator in a ceremonial cremation.

“It’s great to have biologists and everybody working to try to restore the fish.”  Noted Tribal Chairman Don Gentry.  “But we need to go to our Creator, do the ceremony, and perform that ceremony, and pray for the fish to return as we did for thousands of years.”

“The prayers need to be pretty loud and hard today.”  Adds Chocktoot.  “And we need a lot of people to come together and pray for these fish – pray for our people.”

 

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics