Dancers visit Klamath County schools

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A hallway at Brixner Junior High School served as a dance studio Friday morning.
Even walking can be considered a form of dance.
Efren Corado Garcia of the Utah Repertory Dance Theater is one of the dancers working with students. “One of the most important things for me is figuring out for myself how to rekindle imagination.”
The dancers have been sparking that imagination through a series of workshops at local schools and dance studios.
“When students are taught to use their bodies as well as their minds, it not only expands their cognitive learning, but it also teaches them how to relate to one another.” Notes dancer Lauren Curley.
And learning to interpret life’s different rhythms may help us to move through life more gracefully.
“To connect to not only the world around us.” Corado Garcia points out. “But other people in a different form in something that is really fully lived.”
The Repertory Dance Theater will perform Saturday, March 9th, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater.
The Repertory Dance Theater is the oldest in the nation, formed in Utah in 1966.
The dancers have conducted 10 dance workshops in Klamath Falls over the past two days.
You can learn more at their website: rdtutah.org
