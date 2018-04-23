Debris pile burns sparking wildfires in Klamath, Lake counties

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The start of fire season is more than a month away, but wildland crews are already busy putting out fires.
Open burns for yard debris are the biggest cause of wildfires prior to fire season.
“Last year, the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to to 18 fires that burned a total of 44 acres.” Notes Matt Anspach of the Klamath / Lake Fire Prevention Cooperative.
So far this year, 3 out of control debris piles have burned public lands in Klamath and Lake counties.
Anspach says if you’re going to burn, check air quality advisories first. “They have to maintain control of the fire once they do light it, and attend it at all times.”
And when you’re done, just because you don’t see smoke doesn’t mean the fire is out.
“Please get down there and check with your hands.” Suggests Anspach. “And spray water on them to make sure that they’re out.”
Fire season in southern Oregon usually begins in early June – though there’s always the option of an early start, depending on conditions.
Contact your local fire department or district with questions about debris burns.
You could be liable for the cost of putting out fires if yours grows out of control.