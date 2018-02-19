Klamath Falls, Ore. – Some people in Klamath Falls are smiling a little brighter today, thanks to a free dental clinic.
Monday was a busy day at the Klamath Open Door dental clinic.
“Today is our ‘Dentistry with a Heart’, or free dental day.” Explains Dentist Tim Murphy.
About 120 people are expected at the clinic.
“We will either do a cleaning, a filling, or an extraction for anybody in need.” Notes Murphy.
This is the fifth year that the free dental clinic has been offered by Klamath Open Door.
“But, we were doing it prior to that for children.” Adds Open Door CEO Signe Porter. “So we’ve been doing this for probably a good 10 years altogether.”
People have been known to camp out for a spot in line.
Doors were opened early today due to cold temperatures.
The clinic is a lot of work for the staff – but it’s also rewarding.
“It isn’t hard work that makes people unhappy.” Points out Porter. “This really makes them happy, and that’s fun.”
We asked Dr. Murphy if he sleeps well after the clinic. “Yeah – exhausted.” Smiled Murphy.
Due to the strong turnout, Klamath Open door is considering hosting two annual free dental days in the future.