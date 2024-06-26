Deschutes County’s Darlene 3 Fire grows to over 2,000 acres overnight

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – The Darlene 3 Fire burning southeast of La Pine near the Klamath County border has grown to 2,413 acres overnight.

According to Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch, the fire, which sparked near Darlene Way and Ice Cave Road Tuesday, is at 30% containment. The agency also says the focus Wednesday is to keep the fire within its current footprint, but winds are expected to test lines.

Level 3 – Go Now and Level 2 – Be Set evacuation notices have been issued in the area. An emergency shelter set up by the American Red Cross is located at La Pine High school at 51633 Coach Road. Additionally there is a large and small animal shelter set up at the La Pine Rodeo Grounds.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but is being investigated.

Governor Tina Kotek invoked Oregon’s Emergency Conflagration Act Tuesday afternoon after assistance was requested by the Tri-County Fire Defense Board Chief with the support of the State Fire Marshal. The Tri-County Fire Defense Board includes Jefferson, Deschutes, and Crook counties.

“This is the first major wildfire of the season prompting approval of the Emergency Conflagration Act to allow urgent deployment of additional resources to our neighbors in Deschutes County,” Governor Kotek said. “The priority of the state is ensuring safety of the families and properties in the region and up-to-date communications on the wildfire as it evolves. Thank you to the local fire district resources, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Oregon Department of Forestry, and our federal wildfire protection partners for acting quickly to keep Oregonians safe.”

Under the governor’s declaration, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Red incident Management Team has been mobilized to Deschutes County. Additionally two structural task forces from Marion and Linn counties are also headed to the fire line tonight with four more task forces expected Thursday morning.

For the latest on evacuations please check the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office map or follow the agency on social media. For fire information please check out the Central Oregon Fire Info blog or follow Central Oregon Fire Info on social media.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.