Developers sought for vacant block in downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The city of Klamath Falls is seeking developers for a vacant downtown lot that covers nearly 3 acres.
Heavy snows in February of 2008 collapsed the roof of the old Balsiger Ford building.
The structure, also known as ‘the Egyptian building’, was demolished 2 years ago.
The intersection of Main and Esplanade is an important entrance to the downtown Klamath Falls area.
The city believes development of the property could trigger revitalization of neighboring businesses as well.
“What we’re really looking for now is ideas.” Says City Planning Manager Joe Wall. “I could say the city itself is not in the real estate development business – we have this prime corner, and we’d like to look at someone who has development capacity, demonstrated project success, who can partner with us.”
Requests for qualifications are now being taken for the project.
The city has already been in discussion with a private developer, but no final agreements have been made.
“That party is still interested.” Notes Wall. “It’s very likely he may look to respond to this RFQ.”
Applications must be turned in by January 3rd, with design proposals completed by the summer.
That design could change the face of downtown Klamath Falls.
“It’s absolutely an opportunity site.” Says Wall. “The city is looking to reach out to the development community to have a partner construct something new here.”
You’ll find a link to the city brochure, and the request for proposals here: www.klamathfalls.city
