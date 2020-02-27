Development plans unveiled for ‘Balsiger block’ in downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Development plans have been unveiled for an historic block in downtown Klamath Falls.
The site of the former Balsiger Ford building at Main Street and Esplanade is being prepared for new development.
Julie Matthews of the Klamath County Economic Development Association has been helping to coordinate the project with the developer. “It will have retail space on the first floor, and some living units on the second, and a high-end hotel.”
The block has a rich history.
The White Pelican Hotel was built on the site in 1911, and was destroyed by fire in 1926.
The Balsiger Ford building was constructed with an Egyptian motif in 1930.
The main portion of the Balsiger building was demolished 4 years ago.
Portland-based developer ‘Project’ is now preparing the foundation for new construction.
Matthews notes the design and schedule are still being fine-tuned. “It has been changing as it’s been going on as far as the timeline – and it’s a conceptual drawing that we have, and that can change.”
The developer has set an aggressive schedule for construction, Matthews adds. “We expect to have this finished by the end of next year.”
The Balsiger building was damaged in the 1993 earthquakes in Klamath Falls.
Efforts to renovate the building collapsed in 2008, when heavy snows caused the main roof to fail.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.