Development plans unveiled for ‘Balsiger block’ in downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Development plans have been unveiled for an historic block in downtown Klamath Falls.

The site of the former Balsiger Ford building at Main Street and Esplanade is being prepared for new development.

Julie Matthews of the Klamath County Economic Development Association has been helping to coordinate the project with the developer.  “It will have retail space on the first floor, and some living units on the second, and a high-end hotel.”

The block has a rich history.

The White Pelican Hotel was built on the site in 1911, and was destroyed by fire in 1926.

The Balsiger Ford building was constructed with an Egyptian motif in 1930.

The main portion of the Balsiger building was demolished 4 years ago.

Portland-based developer ‘Project’ is now preparing the foundation for new construction.

Matthews notes the design and schedule are still being fine-tuned.  “It has been changing as it’s been going on as far as the timeline – and it’s a conceptual drawing that we have, and that can change.”

The developer has set an aggressive schedule for construction, Matthews adds.  “We expect to have this finished by the end of next year.”

The Balsiger building was damaged in the 1993 earthquakes in Klamath Falls.

Efforts to renovate the building collapsed in 2008, when heavy snows caused the main roof to fail.

