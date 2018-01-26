DHS hosts community forum in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A packed house turned out Thursday night in Klamath Falls to meet with the Director of the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Director Fariborz Pakseresht says the D.H.S.’s objective is simple. “It basically serves the entire continuum of life from pre-birth to transition from this life.”
A community forum to discuss social service issues drew a large crowd.
“The biggest takeaway I had was how invested the community was.” Notes Oregon Child Welfare Director Marilyn Jones. “The fact that we had 95 people show up.”
“That was a bigger turnout that we had in Oregon City, or Beaverton.” Adds Pakseresht.
Pakseresht says he’s impressed with the partnerships cultivated locally by D.H.S., and hints an expansion may be in order. “We are looking at hopefully either leasing something new, or building something new in the next few years that brings all of our services together.”
The community forum in Klamath Falls is part of a statewide tour by D.H.S. administrators.
Other stops include Bend, Roseburg, LaGrande, and Portland.