Home
DHS hosts community forum in Klamath Falls

DHS hosts community forum in Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A packed house turned out Thursday night in Klamath Falls to meet with the Director of the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Director Fariborz Pakseresht says the D.H.S.’s objective is simple.  “It basically serves the entire continuum of life from pre-birth to transition from this life.”

A community forum to discuss social service issues drew a large crowd.

“The biggest takeaway I had was how invested the community was.”  Notes Oregon Child Welfare Director Marilyn Jones.  “The fact that we had 95 people show up.”

“That was a bigger turnout that we had in Oregon City, or Beaverton.”  Adds Pakseresht.

Pakseresht says he’s impressed with the partnerships cultivated locally by D.H.S., and hints an expansion may be in order.  “We are looking at hopefully either leasing something new, or building something new in the next few years that brings all of our services together.”

The community forum in Klamath Falls is part of a statewide tour by D.H.S. administrators.

Other stops include Bend, Roseburg, LaGrande, and Portland.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics