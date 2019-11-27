Home
Digging out in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – People in Klamath Falls are digging out from the recent storm.

Some people are clearing walks with snowblowers…

But Bert Hedrick prefers an old-school approach of shoveling.  “I think that takes away from the nostalgia of it, really – hard work, you know?”

Eric Clark says the storm has been good for business at the Stukel Saw Shop & 4×4.  “We’ve already had people calling, saying their hubs are out, you also get into the after-market to get your bumpers and your winches for help pulling people out.”

Classes were cancelled at Oregon Tech due to the snow.

But student Allan Bixby-Perry isn’t going anywhere.  “I was giving some friends a ride to the train station, and I was trying to come back up, grab my stuff, so I could get back home to Roseburg – and I got stuck.”

But if Allan does get unstuck, there are plenty of plows out, working to clear him a path home.

 

 

