Digging out in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – People in Klamath Falls are digging out from the recent storm.
Some people are clearing walks with snowblowers…
But Bert Hedrick prefers an old-school approach of shoveling. “I think that takes away from the nostalgia of it, really – hard work, you know?”
Eric Clark says the storm has been good for business at the Stukel Saw Shop & 4×4. “We’ve already had people calling, saying their hubs are out, you also get into the after-market to get your bumpers and your winches for help pulling people out.”
Classes were cancelled at Oregon Tech due to the snow.
But student Allan Bixby-Perry isn’t going anywhere. “I was giving some friends a ride to the train station, and I was trying to come back up, grab my stuff, so I could get back home to Roseburg – and I got stuck.”
But if Allan does get unstuck, there are plenty of plows out, working to clear him a path home.
