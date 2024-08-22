Domestic violence survivors receiving additional help from ODHS

Posted by Lauren Pretto August 21, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- Survivors of domestic violence can now receive additional help from the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Domestic violence survivors are now able to receive up to $3200 for assistance with safety related needs including moving.

The money can be used toward deposits for rent or utilities, replacing items left behind such as furniture, new locks, and security cameras.

In the past, financial help was capped at $1200.

ODHS Self Sufficiency Programs Director Claire Seguin says ensuring these resources are available is crucial for survivors’ safety.

Lauren Pretto
