Douglas Co. fire agencies engaging in wildland fire training

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- The Roseburg Fire Department and Central Douglas Fire and Rescue Authority will be engaging in wildland fire training starting Monday.

The training exercises, which includes live burning throughout the day, will be conducted on Reservoir Hill on June 24th, 26th and 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The goal of the training is to refresh firefighters on wildland firefighting tactics, control procedures for multi-unit incident response and eliminating fuels to minimize uncontrolled burn threats.

RFD says this opportunity provide the department the ability to not only train together, but to improve the effectiveness of multiple agencies.

