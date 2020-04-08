Drive-up Coronavirus testing now available in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Sky Lakes Medical Center is now offering drive-up testing for Coronavirus in Klamath Falls, and you don’t need a doctor’s order.
Drive-up testing at the Sky Lakes Community Health Center on Eldorado Boulevard began Tuesday morning.
“We received all the supplies we need, finally – the supplies for Covid-19 testing.” Notes Tom Hottman of Sky Lakes. “And now we can offer it to pretty much anyone who wants one.”
The testing is an expansion of services which had been offered at Cascades East.
Patients are encouraged to call their provider prior to testing.
“We’d prefer that those who have symptoms hurry down.” Adds Hottman. “But we’ll take anybody.”
The samples are tested at commercial labs.
Patients will be contacted with results in 3 to 5 days.
Hottman points out that basic precautions such as hand washing is still strongly urged as a preventative measure. “I would like to reinforce the necessity for physical distancing – keeping that 6 foot space between you and anybody else not living in your own home – and, to wear a mask.”
The drive through testing site in Klamath Falls is open from 8:am to 6:30 Monday through Friday,and from 9:am to 1:30 on Saturday.
It will remain open until it is no longer needed.
