Early morning crash claims life of Klamath Falls woman

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman is dead after crashing into a Boy Scout office building early Thursday morning.

Klamath Falls Police say Tammy Sue Doster left Crater Lake Parkway at a high rate of speed just before 4:am.

The car traveled across a field, and into the Crater Lake Boy Scout Council office on Manzanita Street.

The car went completely through the building.

Doster was ejected from the car, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

