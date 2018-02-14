Early morning fire destroys Klamath Falls home

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An early morning fire caused heavy damage to a home in Klamath Falls.
The fire broke out shortly before six Wednesday morning in a home on North Eighth at Prospect Street.
“Flames were visible from multiple blocks away.” Notes Battalion Chief Toni Brimmer of Klamath County Fire District #1. “Initial reports were a possible occupant, at this time we have confirmed that there was no occupant in the residence.”
Investigators later learned that the resident had been out of town for about three days.
Fire Marshal Craig Andresen says it’s believed the fire began in the back of the home. “Appears to be electrical overload, in the kind of northwest corner of the house.”
Crews from multiple agencies were called in to help put out the fire.
Andresen says the fire cause significant damage to the home, which was under renovation. “Rough estimate of damage, probably around $100,000 is what we’re thinking.”
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
