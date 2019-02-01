Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls cemetery undergoing involuntary bankruptcy remains in legal limbo.
Operating Licenses were suspended for Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens in 2016 following 12 formal complaints.
Those claims included disputes over costs, failure to meet industry standards, and accusations of mishandling of remains.
Eternal Hills was placed under chapter seven bankruptcy in 2017.
The legal status poses a challenge for local funeral homes.
Greg Dunton is with O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. “To the best of my knowledge, as long as somebody owns property at Eternal Hills, or owns interment rights out at Eternal Hills, they can still be buried out there.”
The property is under control of a bankruptcy trustee until a legal entity can be formed to operate the cemetery.
While Eternal Hills remains open to visitors, some of the biggest concerns are over conditions of the cemetery from families that paid for maintenance, and eternal care.
“To my knowledge, it’s not really being maintained right now.” Notes Dunton. “I know last summer there were some volunteer groups that went out and mowed the lawns, at Memorial Day and such.”
Claims can still be filed against Eternal Hills in Federal Bankruptcy Court.
An informal ‘Klamath Falls Eternal Hills Group’ maintains a page on Facebook.
Dunton adds local funeral homes may be able to help those with questions. “They’re certainly also welcome as well to call the Oregon Mortuary and Cemeteries Board – and they can certainly answer questions as well.”
Vandals hit the mausoleum at Eternal Hills in May of 2018, no arrests were ever made.
The vandalism helped to spark over 100 volunteers to take part in a clean-up effort at the cemetery.
