Eternal Hills cemetery deteriorating

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Conditions are continuing to deteriorate at a cemetery in Klamath Falls that’s undergoing bankruptcy.
Brenda Martins traveled from Florida to visit her father and sister’s grave site at Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens.
“I was horrified.” Martins expressed. “I was horrified. No cemetery should ever be like this. They should never let this go.”
The operating license for Eternal Hills was suspended in 2016 following a dozen formal complaints.
The business was placed under involuntary bankruptcy in 2017.
“I can’t imagine how a cemetery can go bankrupt.” Says Ray Poteet, whose parents are buried at Eternal Hills. “This is just sad.”
Today, the grounds haven’t been watered, there’s evidence of missing markers, and even some collapsed grave sites.
Cory Moon’s mother in law is buried at the cemetery. “The past couple of years, we’ve got caved-in graves like you saw, we’ve got gophers – if that’s what they are, burrowing all over, causing small cave-ins.”
“It’s like it’s from a horror movie.” Adds Martins. “It’s the best way to put it.”
Conditions aren’t much better at the ‘Haven of Rest’ mausoleum.
“Broken glass, urns that are missing, damage that’s been done.” Notes Poteet. “It’s very depressing to see this occurring.”
The business assets are currently under care of a bankruptcy trustee until a legal entity can be formed to operate the cemetery.
An informal ‘Klamath Falls Eternal Hills Group’ maintains a page on Facebook.
And Brenda Martins says she intends to keep speaking for those who no longer can. “I’m not going to let this be forgotten. I’m going to do anything I can to keep this in the public eye.”
Chad Dresselhaus of the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board says bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing.
Still, no entity has been formed to operate the cemetery.
An informal clean-up day for Eternal Hills has been scheduled for Saturday, May 4th at 10:am.
