Home
Exercise, exercise, exercise!

Exercise, exercise, exercise!

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Kingsley Field and emergency crews took part in a large-scale training exercise Friday in Klamath Falls, in a scenario involving a fighter jet crashing into a river.

The training simulation began with a call to 911.

The caller stated:  “I just saw an F-15, it looks like it pointed straight down at the ground, and then I saw a big splash of water.”

The training was held at the Miller Island Boat Ramp, and involved a water rescue.

Dive rescue crews were called in to help get a downed pilot to safety.

Fire Marshal Craig Andresen of Klamath County Fire District #1 notes the exercise brought ten agencies together.  “To be able to work together under a unified command system, that also allowed some of our rescue swimmers the ability to go out and perform a water rescue as well.”

The victim in the simulation was stabilized by ground crews, then flown by helicopter from a makeshift landing site.

Observers watched the simulation closely, focusing on strengths, and areas for improvement.

Fire Marshal Andresen says the training will help prepare for an even bigger exercise next month.  “To prepare for the Kingsley Field Sentry Eagle exercise coming up in July.”

Crews from the 173rd Fighter Wing were joined by 3 fire districts, the Sheriff’s Office, State Police, 911, and Klamath County Emergency Management in the exercise.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics