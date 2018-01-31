Family of Klamath Falls murder victim offers $20,000 reward

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the 2013 murder of a Klamath Falls man.
Larry Wayne Clark was found beaten to death in his home on Lindley Way.
While Zane Skeen pleaded ‘guilty’ to manslaughter charges late last year, the family of the victim has hired a private investigator.
“The family feels that there’s probably more than one person involved.” Explains Investigator Greg Rote. “They feel that by going out and offering a reward, they may be able to generate additional leads to see who else might have been involved in the homicide.”
Clark’s former wife Carla Clark was initially accused of hiring Skeen to kill her husband.
The alleged plan was to share his insurance policy.
Charges against Carla Clark were later dropped.
Those with information can contact Greg Rote at (541) 331-2394.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.
Leave a Comment: