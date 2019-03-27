Home
Fanning changes plea

Fanning changes plea

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is headed to prison for 10 years on sex charges.

Corey Elijah Fanning pleaded ‘no contest’ Tuesday to multiple charges including attempted first degree rape.

The victim in the case was an 11 year old girl.

“The evidence was strong in this case.”  Notes Klamath County Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase.  “The victim is a very strong young lady, but we didn’t want to have to put her through the trauma of a trial if we didn’t have to.”

Prosecutors say the abuse took place over a period of 3 years.

Fanning was initially charged with 6 measure 11 sex crimes.

Fanning entered his plea to lesser charges as part of a negotiated agreement.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »