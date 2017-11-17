Fatal drunk driving crash leads to 75 month prison term for Lakeview man

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Lake County man is headed to prison for more than six years for a drunk driving crash that claimed the life of a Lakeview teacher.
Mitchell Keith Stephens pleaded ‘guilty’ last month to charges that he caused the death of Noni Vandenberg.
Judge Andrea Janney addressed Stephens on the drunk driving factor prior to sentencing. “I cannot fathom a more selfish decision that one makes when we know the potential consequences of this choice.”
Stephens made no statements during sentencing.
Noni Vandenberg was hit and killed while riding her bike west of Lakeview in August of 2016.
Stephens pleaded ‘guilty’ to charges of second-degree manslaughter and drunk driving as part of a negotiated agreement.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970's. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle's job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90's as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
"The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story".
When he's not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.
Leave a Comment: