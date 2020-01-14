Fire hits Klamath Falls Collins Products lumber mill

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Fire fighters were called out to a fire early Monday morning at the Collins Products lumber mill in Klamath Falls.
Fire crews from Keno, Klamath Falls, and Kingsley Field responded to a fire at Collins Products on Highway 66 shortly after 8 Monday morning.
Keno Fire Protection District Chief John Ketchum explains: “The fire is involved in an environmental system that scrubs emissions from the plant.”
Crews had the fire contained late Monday morning, and were working to fully extinguish it.
“It’s in a large tank.” Ketchum notes. “About a 250,000 gallon tank that has water on the bottom section of it, and material that’s used to absorb the emissions and scrub that in the top part of it.”
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, no dollar estimate of damage has been made.
Company officials say the fire is likely to cause some downtime at the hardboard siding plant.
The particle board section was not impacted.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
