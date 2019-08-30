Home
Fire hits two homes in Klamath Falls

Fire hits two homes in Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Emergency crews were called to a fire threatening multiple homes on Adams Street near Orchard Avenue in Klamath Falls shortly before 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Amy Allen says she was in her home when her nephew smelled smoke.

“My boyfriend yelled, ‘Call 911!  The house is on fire!” Allen recalled. “I ran out, opened the door, and it was all engulfed in smoke.”

Allen also expressed concern that her cat may have still been in the home.

Witnesses say the fire began on a porch and quickly spread to two homes, a trailer, and a pickup truck.

One person at the scene was taken to the hospital. Nobody else was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »