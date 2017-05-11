Home
Fire season preparations underway in Klamath, Lake counties

Fire season preparations underway in Klamath, Lake counties

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Dennis Lee of the Oregon Department of Forestry says there have already been a few wildfires this spring.

“Five acres has been our largest fire so far.”  Says Lee.  “So they’ve ranged from a quarter acre to five acres.”

The past several fire seasons have followed winters that were near drought-like conditions.

Lee points out the wet winter this year will create a different set of headaches for firefighters.  “We’re going to get grass growing, and lots of growth to the brush – and some of those vegetative components is going to burn really well.”

The Klamath / Lake District has some new equipment this year, including a 3,000 gallon water tender.

“Really neat program for us to be able to get some of that military equipment that’s gone on surplus.”   Says Lee.  “And put it back to good use.”

Lee adds fire season in the Klamath Basin traditionally starts around the first of June.  “Real close to that date is probably where it’s going to be, it’s going to be weather dependent.”

The Oregon Department of Forestry plans to hire about 15 people for seasonal work in Klamath Falls and Lakeview.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics