Fire season preparations underway in Klamath, Lake counties

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Dennis Lee of the Oregon Department of Forestry says there have already been a few wildfires this spring.
“Five acres has been our largest fire so far.” Says Lee. “So they’ve ranged from a quarter acre to five acres.”
The past several fire seasons have followed winters that were near drought-like conditions.
Lee points out the wet winter this year will create a different set of headaches for firefighters. “We’re going to get grass growing, and lots of growth to the brush – and some of those vegetative components is going to burn really well.”
The Klamath / Lake District has some new equipment this year, including a 3,000 gallon water tender.
“Really neat program for us to be able to get some of that military equipment that’s gone on surplus.” Says Lee. “And put it back to good use.”
Lee adds fire season in the Klamath Basin traditionally starts around the first of June. “Real close to that date is probably where it’s going to be, it’s going to be weather dependent.”
The Oregon Department of Forestry plans to hire about 15 people for seasonal work in Klamath Falls and Lakeview.