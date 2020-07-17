Home
Firefighters work for control of Spence fire in Klamath County

Firefighters work for control of Spence fire in Klamath County

Regional Top Stories , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Fire crews in Klamath County have been able to keep a wildfire on Spence Mountain from growing out of control.

The ‘Spence’ fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon just north of Highway 140 on the shores of Upper Klamath Lake.

Fire crews have been working to strengthen containment lines around the fire.

“The Spence fire’s looking great.”  Summarizes Jennifer Case of the Oregon Department of Forestry.  “With more accurate fire calculation, 78 acres, with 60% containment.”

About 150 people are working to put out the fire.

Crews are hoping for full containment within the next few days.

Smoke from the fire will likely be visible through the weekend, and on into next week.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »