First responders highlight new precautions during pandemic

MEDFORD, ORE. — First responders have had to readjust how they respond to incidents in the age of physical distancing.
“Taking care of patients and their emergencies, it’s really a hands on business,” explained Matt Philbrick, medical operations manager for Mercy Flights.
Like healthcare workers, first responders are required by their respective agencies to wear personal protective equipment and monitor their space.
“Now, we’re interacting with community members from a great distance. We’re asking them to respect our distance and of course we are respecting their boundary,” said Chief Warren Hensman, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Jackson County Fire District 3 based out of White City, they are now starting their response before arriving on scene.
“What we’ve been doing is reaching out to patients using our phone, facetiming them when the patient is able to to make video contact before we get on scene and help inform our officers with what the appropraite type of response we would be able to intiate,” said District 3 Chief Bob Horton.
Law enforcement agencies including the Jackson County Sheriff’s office are also limiting their contact with the public and are taking reports of smaller incidents online.
“We have options trying to handle what can be handled via phone. And a lot of time just a phone contact with a deputy will handle the call,” said spokesman Mike Moran.
“We look at new and creative ways to help our community. And the pandemic has proven some challenges that we’re looking at opportunities to grow that level of innovation,” explained Philbrick.
In the past month, calls for emergencies are down. First responders fear that many people are stressed about tying up resources but want to assure all of us they are ready to handle any and all situations.
“People should be aware that we will responded if needed, sometimes we may have to adjust how we respond,” said Moran.
