First woman Port of Coos Bay CEO talks about port’s future

COOS BAY, Ore.- For the first time in its 100 year history, the CEO of the Port of Coos Bay is a woman.

CEO Lanelle Comstock says her role will focus largely on managing port operations and working in the community.

Comstock says the port will increase support in the fishing community and railroad operations by creating new jobs and improving infrastructure through ensuring sustainability.

She says the community thinks there is a lack of transparency from the port, so her plan is to include more information on the port’s website, send more press releases, post more on social media and increase communication in commission meetings.

“It’s been challenging yet rewarding,” said Comstock, “you know, knowing that I’ve been with the port for 12 years, I already have the strong relationship with the staff, I already know port operations and railroad operations, I understand the community. So really I bring a lot of continuity and stability to the role.”

Comstock became the permanent CEO on August 14, working most recently as the Chief Administrative Officer before becoming interim CEO.

