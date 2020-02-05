Former Klamath Falls Mayor heading south

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man who served as Mayor of Klamath Falls for 24 years is moving south to Arizona.
Todd Kellstrom was elected as Klamath Falls Mayor in 1992, and served through 2016.
Kellstrom says he’s learned many lessons over more than two decades of public service.
“I learned how to negotiate.” Kellstrom notes. “I would put that at the top of things. Listening to someone’s argument, and then, discussing it with them.”
Kellstrom says he’ll miss Klamath Falls. “I love this town. I was born and raised here, raised in the same neighborhood that I was born in. And so many memories.”
He and his wife Diana are relocating to southern Arizona at the end of February.
“It’s warmer there, so i’ve got some snow shovels.” Jokes Kellstrom. “If anybody needs snow shovels, free to a good home.”
Kellstrom has been an active musician since his Klamath Union High School days, playing guitar in a number of rock and blues bands.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.