Former Klamath Falls Mayor heading south

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man who served as Mayor of Klamath Falls for 24 years is moving south to Arizona.

Todd Kellstrom was elected as Klamath Falls Mayor in 1992, and served through 2016.

Kellstrom says he’s learned many lessons over more than two decades of public service.

“I learned how to negotiate.”  Kellstrom notes.  “I would put that at the top of things.  Listening to someone’s argument, and then, discussing it with them.”

Kellstrom says he’ll miss Klamath Falls.  “I love this town.  I was born and raised here, raised in the same neighborhood that I was born in.  And so many memories.”

He and his wife Diana are relocating to southern Arizona at the end of February.

“It’s warmer there, so i’ve got some snow shovels.”  Jokes Kellstrom.  “If anybody needs snow shovels, free to a good home.”

Kellstrom has been an active musician since his Klamath Union High School days, playing guitar in a number of rock and blues bands.

